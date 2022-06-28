ROME, Ny. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Alliance Classical Players of the Rome Art and Community Center’s (RACC) Pavilion has announced that it will be returning with the 2022 outdoor ‘Summer Reflections’ chamber music concerts series starting in July.

“We have a full summer of chamber music packed into three concerts!” Actually, as one might guess, we will be performing selected movements from the larger suites and serenades. Our conductor, Michael Cirmo, has chosen the music this year in order to be particularly audience-pleasing, and we think that our listeners will really enjoy everything that we’ve got planned.” – ACP organizer and clarinet player, Colleen O’Neil

The concerts are free to the public and take place from about 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm for three consecutive Wednesdays starting on July 27th, at the Rome Art and Community Center’s pavilion. They will be featuring new musical selections as well as favorites from past seasons. ACP is a professional chamber music ensemble with performers from throughout Central NY, including the Mohawk Valley, Syracuse, Albany, and the Ithaca area.

The doors to the grounds will open at 6:00 pm. Anyone planning on attending and/or arriving early to the event is welcome to their own outdoor seating, as well as a picnic of their own to enjoy while you wait for the performance to begin. The galleries at Rome Art and Community Center are also scheduled to be open to the public as well.

In the event of bad weather, the performance will be held inside at RACC, with limited seating capacity.