Almost every NY vape illness linked to illegal THC cartridges

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 file photo, a salesman at a vape shop exhales while using an e-cigarette in Maine. On Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 530 confirmed and probable cases have been reported from 38 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York’s Department of Health is closer to discovering the cause behind a spate of vape-related illnesses.

According to the Department of Health, the vast majority of 125 pulmonary illnesses statewide are because of black market THC cartridges — not nicotine e-cigs.

One illegal THC product in particular is linked to almost every case across the state.

THC is the psychoactive chemical in marijuana which gives users the high.

According to the DOH website, lab tests revealed high levels of vitamin E acetate, a thickening chemical in all the THC samples.

While the DOH, CDC, and FDA all say illegal THC vaping is behind the illnesses — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still pushing for a ban on legal, FDA approved flavored nicotine e-cigs.