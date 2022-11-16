UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A famous celebrity chef will be heating things up in Utica on November 22.

“Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats – The Holiday Variant” will be coming to the Stanley Theatre in Utica on Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Brown is predominately known for his work on hit Food Network shows like “Cutthroat Kitchen” and “The Next Iron Chef.”

Brown originated the live culinary variety show with his “Edible Inevitable,” “Eat Your Science,” and “Beyond The Eats” tours that have performed in 200-plus cities with more than 550,000 fans in attendance.

The show will mix science, music, food and festivities, perfect for a family outing!

Tickets are available and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, or by calling The Stanley Theatre Box Office at (315) 724-4000.

Tickets start at $43.50.