WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a Facebook post from the West Seneca Police Department, a tractor-trailer blocked several lanes of traffic on Interstate 90 Sunday afternoon.

The post said both directions of traffic experienced long delays due to the incident.

“If you’re trying to drive on the I90 through our wonderful town it’s best to take literally any other route,” the post said.

It is currently unknown what caused the incident or if there are any related injuries, but the trailer has since been removed.