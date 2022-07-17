SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amazon workers of ALB1 Schodack will hold a rally to celebrate the start of their union campaign. The rally will be held on Sunday, July 17 at 11 a.m., at the Social Justice Center in Townsend Park, in Albany.

Amazon ALB1 Schodack’s prime week union rally will be teaming up with fellow Amazon coworkers in Staten Island who has organized under the banner of the Amazon Labor Union. The one million square foot Amazon fulfillment center opened in Rensselaer County in September 2020.

Almost two years later, Amazon workers, like union campaign manager Heather Goodall, are taking the next steps to unionize. Organizers of the labor union said that they also stand in solidarity with the dozens of Amazon warehouses across the country that are doing the same.