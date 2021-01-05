Amber alert canceled, 4-year-old Corry girl found safe

WJET/WFXP (Erie, Pennsylvania) — Pennsylvania State Police have canceled the amber alert issued earlier today for 4-year-old Aurora Connor of Corry.
According to PSP, Connor was found safe and the amber alert is canceled.
The child, Aurora Connor, was located and is safe. The AMBER alert is canceled. Thank you.— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 5, 2021
