Amber alert canceled, 4-year-old Corry girl found safe

News
Posted: / Updated:

WJET/WFXP (Erie, Pennsylvania) — Pennsylvania State Police have canceled the amber alert issued earlier today for 4-year-old Aurora Connor of Corry.

According to PSP, Connor was found safe and the amber alert is canceled.

