LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – What’s that sound, roaring through the mountains along the edge of Lake George? The bikers are descending upon the village in droves once again. This week is Americade season – returning to its usual spot on the calendar for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 Americade motorcycle festival roars into town starting on Tuesday, June 7, and running until June 11. Tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts travel from a wide swath of the U.S. for the demonstrations, talks, vendors and long rides through the Adirondacks. As things get going, organizer Christian Dutcher is feeling great about what the village’s guests are in for.

“It’s looking great,” Dutcher said on Monday, in between some of the countless visits and conversations it takes to get an event like Americade together. “We’ve got a lot of motorcycle companies here – more demonstrations than any event in the country.”

Last year, Americade was held in September, a move made to give vendors and attendees alike more time to build confidence back up in the safety of a public event, after events had been shut down during 2020. Dutcher said that attendance may have been down with the seasonal change last year, but that vendors had retained their interest, and that more than enough two-wheeled visitors had come to town to make things worthwhile.

This year, there’s a lot to celebrate. On the day before the festival gets going, Dutcher said that the vendor count is up from last year. Attendance is showing a strong start, too. Travelers are more confident, and the Canadian border is open – welcoming a part of the festival’s demographic unable to join in last year. Orange leaves may have been a pretty change of pace last year, but for die-hards, Americade is the event that starts the whole summer off on the right track.

“It’s definitely a quick turnaround for an event of this size, but it just feels right, in June. I think attendees feel the same,” Dutcher said.

Like last year, this Americade will feature vendors and tents around Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, Charles R. Wood Park, and a stretch of Beach Road in front of Lake George. A new tent outside Fort William Henry this year will offer a home for more demonstrations, as well as comedy and entertainment. Over on Canada Street, Shepard Park is hosting two free concerts on Friday and Saturday, both benefiting Ronald McDonald House.

That’s not the only way that Americade converts enthusiasm into goodwill. On Saturday, the new “Scenic Ride for Kids” charity ride will benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. The 2-hour-long ride is open to the public, and aims to raise $30,000. Other Americade events include a biker fashion show, ladies’ coffee and motorcycle club and, of course, hundreds of miles of riding. Find a full schedule online through Americade.