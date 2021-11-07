American Red Cross begins college football blood drive competition

UNITED STATES (WWTI) — The American Red Cross announced that their “Drive 4 The Win” blood drive competition has begun.

The competition gets college football players involved to help increase blood donations and help save lives. According to a press release from the Red Cross, four college football team’s top players will be involved in the competition as approach their rival games on Monday, November 27.

Participating players include Smoke Monday who is the safety for Auburn University, Jordan Battle, the defensive back for the University of Alabama, Mycah Pittman, a wide receiver for The University of Oregon, and Markus Wheaton, a former wide receiver for Oregon State University and former professional football player. Each athlete will challenge their respective school campuses and communities to help spread awareness and increase blood donations leading up to the big game.

Senior Vice President of the American Red Cross Paul Sullivan said the competition is a great way to make a difference for those in need.

“We are so thankful for the participating athletes and their schools for their involvement in this blood donation initiative,” Sullivan said. “Donating blood is essential to help save the lives of patients who depend on the availability of blood. There is an emergency blood shortage right now, and what better way to spread awareness this time of year than to collaborate with these schools and athletes. The point of this drive isn’t the competition itself; it’s the long-lasting impact this competition has the potential to make in patients’ lives.”

More information on blood donation and how to get involved can be found on the organization’s website.