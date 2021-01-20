American Red Cross helps five after fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross, announced they provided aid to five people after a fire. The fire happened on State Highway 162 in Sprakers, Montgomery County.

According to the Red Cross, they gave financial assistance to two adults and three children, ages 3, 6, and 9. Volunteers also offered emotional support. Red Cross staff and volunteers said they will remain available to help those affected by the fire for a number of days to come.