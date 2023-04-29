SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross, along with community partners, are holding a Sound the Alarm event to aid in home fire safety.

During the event, on Saturday, May 6, they will offer free smoke alarm installations to Syracuse residents.

“A working smoke alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy when a home fire strikes,” said Lisa Smith, Executive Director of the Central and Northern New York Chapter. “That’s why the Red Cross is teaming up with partners to help ensure Syracuse residents, especially those most vulnerable, have these lifesaving devices.”

On the day of the event, volunteers will focus more on the city’s westside neighborhood but can visit other areas at later dates.

For more information, you can visit their website.