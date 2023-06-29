GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Famous hot dogs since 1919” is part of the logo of Glens Falls eatery New Way Lunch, and for good reason. This summer, the longtime lunch spot is getting a visit worthy of the word.

“America’s Best Restaurants,” a social media brand highlighting beloved restaurants across the country, is coming to Glens Falls to feature New Way Lunch. The ABR Roadshow will visit New Way Lunch’s South Street location on Wednesday, July 12, filming from 2-5 p.m. and featuring what makes the city’s favorite hot dogs special. The episode will premiere on the “America’s Best Restaurants” website, as well as Facebook and other social media channels.

Over 100 years after first opening, hot dogs are still the name of the game at New Way Lunch. The founding Gazetos family’s hot dogs were once sold for 5 cents apiece as an easy lunch for mill workers in Glens Falls in the early 1900s. The classic “dirt dog” with meat sauce, onions and yellow mustard will be the star of the show for the visiting “America’s Best Restaurants” crew.

New Way’s downtown location reopened at the start of 2023, after staying closed since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s been back in action this year with a new coat of paint, and some fresh faces working. Other locations in Queensbury and Warrensburg.

“America’s Best Restaurants” is based in Florence, Kentucky. The series has featured over 800 restaurants around the country. A release date for New Way Lunch’s episode is TBA.