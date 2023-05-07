AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam has announced they will be presenting the Spring Fling Festival. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 20.

The celebration will take place on Main Street in Downtown Amsterdam. It will be the city’s first big outdoor festival of the year.

The day will feature food, games, local vendors, downtown businesses, youth activities, and bounce houses. There will also be two sets of music performed by Bobby Motyl, including a DJ set from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., followed by a solo guitar set from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The festival is presented by City of Amsterdam Tourism Marketing & Recreation, and is sponsored by The Sentinel of Amsterdam.