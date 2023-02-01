AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam’s second annual WinterFest will now take place on Saturday, February 11, from noon to 4 p.m. The WinterFest, originally supposed to happen on Saturday, February 4, is being moved due to the extreme cold forecasted for that date.

The event is sponsored by Alpin Haus and will take place at the Alpin Haus Ice Skating Rink in Veterans Park. The event will offer free skate rentals, music, s’mores, and hot chocolate. Free hot dogs, hamburgers, and drinks will be served, and giveaways from Sticker Mule will be offered throughout the event. Sleds from Century 21 and 50 free winter coats will also be given away at the WinterFest.