FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Montgomery County woman has been arrested on a grand larceny charge. State Police announced that Cynthia Mecca, 62, of Amsterdam, NY, surrendered herself on April 29, and she was processed by New York State Police.

On December 15, 2022, troopers received a complaint that funds were missing from the bank account of an elderly Montgomery County resident. The investigation determined that Mecca, who was acting as the victim’s power of attorney, reportedly made several unauthorized withdrawals between March 2021 and January 2022.

Mecca allegedly withdrew over $88,000 without permission or for a justifiable purpose that would benefit the victim. Mecca was issued an appearance ticket to the Saint Johnsville Town Court for May 10 and was released.