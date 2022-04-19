ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amtrak is no longer requiring passengers to wear masks while onboard trains and in stations. This comes after a federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down the national mask mandate for public transportation across the United States.

Employees are also no longer required to masks. Amtrak still requires that all employees get vaccinated or submit a negative COVID-19 test weekly.

Amtrak said masks are still welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID. Anyone choosing to wear a mask is encouraged to do so.

Those who are experiencing COVID symptoms or are in quarantine should not travel, said Amtrak. The railroad service is also no longer limiting capacity on trains.

The Transportation Security Administration is also no longer enforcing the mask mandate. The Biden administration is still encouraging travelers to wear masks on public transit in order to protect against COVID in the wake of Monday’s ruling.