Andre Cisco declares for 2021 NFL Draft

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Preseason All-American junior safety Andre Cisco has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Cisco announced his decision in a video on social media.
He says he never thought he would get his far and thanked his family and team for always believing in him. The Valley Stream, N.Y. native also thanked the Syracuse fans for the past three years he spent with the Orange.
“With that being said, I am choosing to opt-out of the 2020 season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft. This is something I’ve been dreaming since I was eight years old and I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity even under the unfortunate circumstances,” said Cisco in the video.
Cisco had his 2020 season cut short after suffering an injury before the Georgia Tech game in pregame warmups. colliding with sophomore wide receiver Ed Hendrix. Coach Dino Babers recently confirmed that Cisco suffered a season-ending injury. The Daily Orange has reported it is an ACL injury.
Cisco finishes his Syracuse career with 13 interceptions and was the current leader in all of FBS. His 13 picks places him fourth on the programs all-time list. In 24 games with the Orange, he finishes with 136 tackles, 29 passes deflected, 13 interceptions, one fumble recovery and one touchdown.
Cisco has been projected to be drafted as high as late-first round pick. The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29th-May 1st in Cleveland.
