Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) says he is launching a podcast and that former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci will join him as one of his first guests.

Cuomo will this week debut a new hourlong show he is calling “As a Matter of Fact” on podcast streaming service Quake, he told Axios, and the show will aim to “hear from people — their questions, their issues — and have that dialogue.”

“There’s a fundamental problem with the entire system here,” Cuomo told the outlet of the media ecosystem writ large. “We have such division of people and we have such dysfunction of government, and part of it is this hyper-partisan, extreme dialogue that goes on.”

Scaramucci served a short stint as former President Trump’s White House communications head and has since emerged as a leading Trump critic on cable television and in other media appearances.

Cuomo resigned as governor last year after an investigation from the state’s attorney general found he sexually harassed multiple women. Cuomo has consistently denied the most serious allegations against him, including one that he groped a female aide.

The former governor told Axios this week he has “learned from the entire situation.”

“There is a new sensitivity that I didn’t fully appreciate that some people have, and some people have a new sense of cultural boundaries that I didn’t appreciate enough,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo’s younger brother, Chris Cuomo, was a leading anchor at CNN during the scandal that rocked the elder Cuomo’s administration and was fired by the network after it said he misled them about his efforts to help his brother fight back against the allegations against him.

Chris Cuomo has also launched a podcast since his firing and earlier this year was hired by startup cable news network NewsNation to host a show in prime time. NewsNation’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, purchased The Hill last year.

