Andrew Giuliani targeting run against Cuomo in 2022

Andrew Giuliani, Special Assistant to President Donald Trump, right, walks to a van after stepping off Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, July 24, 2020. Trump is spending the weekend at his golf club in nearby Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

NEW YORK — Andrew Giuliani, the son of the former mayor of New York City and a special assistant to former President Donald Trump, says he’s planning to run for governor of New York in 2022.

Giuliani retweeted a story in the Washington Examiner where he said he planned to run. The former mayor’s eldest son currently works as an analyst for Newsmax.

He cited the potential candidates he could face off, including current Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has faced a string of sexual misconduct accusations, current Attorney General Letitia James or Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

“Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win and take the state back, and I think there’s an opportunity in 2022 with a wounded Democratic candidate, whether it’s going to be Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo, whether it’s going to be a radical [Attorney General] Letitia James, whether it’s going to be a no-name lieutenant governor, I think there’s a very, very real chance to win,” Giuliani told the Washington Examiner.

Cuomo has given no indication that he won’t run in 2022, despite the accusations and a PIX11 News poll that stated that while a majority of New Yorkers believe he shouldn’t resign, he also shouldn’t seek a fourth term.

Giuliani has never held elected office but was Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the Office of Public Liaison in the Administration of former President Donald Trump. His father Rudy served two terms as mayor of New York City and also worked for former President Trump, coming under investigation for business dealings in Ukraine. Investigators dug into everything from possible financial entanglements with alleged corrupt Ukrainian figures to counterintelligence concerns raised by some of those business ties, according to people briefed on the matter. .

New York has not elected a Republican statewide office since George Pataki won a third term as governor in 2002.