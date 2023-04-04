GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local animal shelter received a record breaking donation on Monday. Capitaland Subaru presented the Animal Protective Foundation in Glenville a $68,000 donation.

The money was raised during Subaru’s “Share the Love” event. The company set aside a total of $400 per car sold during the event to give to their chosen non-profit.

“This represents almost a 50% increase over what they have done in the past, so it is a pretty remarkable effort for a very dedicated group of our supporters, and we are so thankful for that,” APF Exec. Dir. Joe Lisella said.

Since 2016, the company has contributed more than $300,000 to the shelter.