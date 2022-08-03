ILION, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Anna Labella had been battling Ewing Sarcoma for the past three years.

Through social media, an impromptu parade was planned, to meet Anna’s ambulance at the thruway at Herkimer and bring her to her home to Ilion. But her family said that this morning anna was too unstable to make the journey today. Still, the community turned out. Anna’s family friends classmates neighbors and members of the community came together to show the young lady, a child of their community, what she means to them. One word her teachers used to describe her is resilient.

“She wanted to be there and was there on days even when she was in pain and the struggles we have seem minuscule compared to what she’s had to go through at such a young age,” said Jennifer Deroczo, 7th Grade Science Teacher at Jarvis Middle School.

Not only today, but throughout her battle she had the support of her classmates.

“She loved it when students wrote on her locker and wrote her strong messages and really supported her,” said Jane Perry-Meyers, 7th Grade AIS teacher at Jarvis Middle School.

She touched the hearts of everyone who knew her.

She was always smiling always had a smile on her face and it didn’t matter how much she was hurt she was still smiling she is one of the toughest kids I have ever seen and ever met,” said John Stephens, Mayor of Ilion.

Now, they have dealt with the fear and the pain. That leaves the joy, the joy found in Anna’s resilience, her smile and her friendship. A daughter of the community. Their sunflower warrior.