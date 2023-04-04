RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and New York State officials are working to build awareness to protect children from mistreatment.

The New York State Office of Children and Family Services held its annual pinwheel planting in Rensselaer on Monday. Pinwheels are a universal symbol of a childhood free of fear and trauma. This year’s campaign focuses on strengthening and supporting families. The goal is to prevent abuse before it happens.

“The shift from what we have commonly thought about as straightforward child abuse reporting to how do we support these families in real time is revelational,” Prevent Child Abuse NY Exec. Dir. Tim Hathaway said.

State buildings were also lit in blue Monday evening in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month.