Another woman accuses Governor Cuomo of inappropriate behavior

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol, in Albany, N.Y. On Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, Cuomo acknowledged for the first time that some of his behavior with women had been “misinterpreted as unwanted flirtation,” and he would cooperate with a sexual harassment investigation led by the state’s attorney general. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new accuser against Governor Andrew Cuomo has stepped forward to share her story. And she’s being represented by one of the most high-powered lawyers in the country, Gloria Allred.

The woman, 55-year-old Sherry Vill, says the Governor grabbed her face and kissed her in 2017. Vill says it happened in front of her home and that at the time, the Governor was in the Rochester area and was surveying flood damage. Vill says the Governor kissed her on the cheek and called her beautiful. She also says the Governor’s Office later sent her pictures and a letter, and invited her to another event with the Governor.

Allred says they will be contacting the Attorney General’s Office, but do not plan to reach out to the Assembly Judiciary Committee.

Vill says the incident left her feeling uncomfortable. “I felt like I was being manhandled. Especially because he was holding my face and he was kissing my cheek again. I could not use my other hand to stop him because he did it so quickly,” Vill said.



We reached out to an attorney for the Governor for comment, but have not heard back.

