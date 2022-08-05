ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Confusion still remains over some of the new state gun laws that will take effect next month. Capitol Correspondent Amal Tlaige did some digging to get answers on the application process for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle.

Starting September, you must be 21 or older to purchase a semi-automatic rifle. Officials say if someone currently has a pistol permit they would need to file an amendment application with the county to then buy a semi-automatic rifle. For those who do not have a pistol permit, they will have to obtain a license. Officials say the process to obtain that license will be the same for both pistols and rifles.

Craig Serafini, owner of Upstate Guns & Ammos is happy to see some clarification on the new law but would like additional details, “I would like to see that in written communication sent off to the counties, through the sheriff’s office, the judges and the clerks who administer this so that way it can be disseminated out to the instructors who are the ones who actually teach the courses. And of course, the stores who are on the front of that. “

Tom King, Executive Director of NYS Rifle & Pistol Association says there are no procedures in place, “It’s a case of throwing everything against the wall to see what sticks.” King says the pistol permit clerks and application system are overloaded and to give them additional responsibility would back everything up. “I will tell you right now that if in fact, this is the way it’s going to work, it will take two years to get an application through of any type,” he said.

And questions still remain on the training and application needed for semi-automatic rifles. Is the training regimen accepted by the counties going to be the same regimen? “Or are they going with what’s been written in the new set of laws which has essentially tripled the time involved and has gone into the actual use of firearms as opposed to just an educational and safety component,” asked Serafini.

We’ll update you with the latest information from the Governor’s office to answer some remaining questions.