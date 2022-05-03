UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced a job being held between The Center in Utica, Herkimer County, and the NYS Department of Labor (NYSDOL) on Wednesday, May 4th.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for our local employers to fill job vacancies with workers who have a great track record and many of the skills they are searching for,” – County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr.

The event is scheduled to take place at Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC) Jorgensen Athletic Center in Utica between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm with the goal of assisting the more than 200 bakery workers who will be losing their jobs later this month due to the closing of WB Frozen in Frankfort, NY taking place on May 23rd.

Employers scheduled to attend included the Family Dollar Distribution Center, Giotto Enterprises, Indium Corporation, International Wire Group, Remington Arms, Chobani, the Walmart Distribution Centers in Marcy & Sharon Springs, DeIorio Foods, Divine Brothers, and ELG Utica Alloys.

If you are an employer in the region and are interested in participating in the event, you can contact Michael Clark of the NYSDOL at 315-793-2491.