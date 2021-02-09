Anthony Picente calls for removal of Oneida County Board of Elections commissioners

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is calling for the removal of the Board of Elections commissioners in the county.

On Tuesday, Picente sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo with the request.

In the letter, Picente stated, “In the course of the proceedings, Justice DelConte made findings that the Board of Elections failed to comply with state and federal election laws.”

He also went on to say that the failures of the commissioners resulted in the “failure to cast as many as 1,100 legitimate ballots and the rejection of an unknown number of voters who went to polling places and were turned away.”

We have an obligation to act when the rights of our citizens are denied. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente

Read the full letter below: