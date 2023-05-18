ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A couple of weeks ago, news of changes for the Albany Empire football team made headlines as the former head coach Damon Ware and six players left after claiming they had not been paid. Since then, Tom Menas, another former head coach of the Empire, returned and leads a team consisting of many new faces.

Now, representatives of Antonio Brown and head coach Menas have confirmed with NEWS10 Sports Director Griffin Haas that Brown is planning on playing for the Empire. Brown is aiming to suit up for their home game against the Fayetteville Mustangs on May 27 at the MVP Arena.