AP U.S. News

Top AP U.S. News Headlines

RECENT VIDEOS

Car stolen while driver pumps gas in St. Charles …

News 3 Evening Edition: Man wanted in Assault of …

NASCAR’s new car ready for it’s biggest test yet …

Ty Dillon returns to the Daytona 500 carrying Lee …

Hudson mayor resigns, a week after comment that ice …

Healthy Living: Child obesity

More Videos

7-Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

23° / 11°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 23° 11°

Wednesday

45° / 41°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 2% 45° 41°

Thursday

48° / 14°
Rain
Rain 99% 48° 14°

Friday

18° /
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 18°

Saturday

27° /
Snow Showers/Wind
Snow Showers/Wind 60% 27°

Sunday

38° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 38° 33°

Monday

44° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 44° 29°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

22°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
22°

22°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
22°

22°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
22°

19°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
19°

16°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
16°

13°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
13°

12°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
12°

12°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
12°

13°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
13°

13°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
13°

13°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
13°

15°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
15°

17°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
17°

20°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
20°

23°

4 AM
Cloudy
1%
23°

24°

5 AM
Cloudy
1%
24°

24°

6 AM
Cloudy
1%
24°

26°

7 AM
Cloudy
1%
26°

28°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
1%
28°

30°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
1%
30°

33°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
33°

36°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
2%
36°

39°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
2%
39°

40°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
2%
40°

Trending Stories

See more...

North Country Events