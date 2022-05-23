AP U.S. News

Top AP U.S. News Headlines

More AP U.S. News

RECENT VIDEOS

NYS bill aims to shut down puppy mill pipeline

Casa del Refugiado to operate through July

Dunkin’ Iced Coffe Day supporting North Country patients …

Mom warns against ‘sextortion’ scam after losing …

AG files lawsuit against Catholic Diocese of Albany …

AG files lawsuit against Catholic Diocese of Albany …

More Videos

7-Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

68° / 48°
Fair
Fair 0% 68° 48°

Wednesday

74° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 12% 74° 58°

Thursday

78° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 4% 78° 65°

Friday

72° / 57°
Rain/Thunder
Rain/Thunder 92% 72° 57°

Saturday

69° / 53°
AM Showers
AM Showers 54% 69° 53°

Sunday

77° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 77° 61°

Monday

82° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 82° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

67°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

63°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

58°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

55°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
55°

54°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

53°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
53°

52°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
52°

52°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
52°

51°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
51°

51°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
51°

50°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
50°

49°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
49°

53°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
53°

59°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
59°

63°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

66°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

68°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
68°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
70°

72°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
72°

72°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
72°

72°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
72°

73°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
73°

Trending Stories

See more...

North Country Events