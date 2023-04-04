SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hop into Applebees on Easter Sunday, where kids can eat for free!

On this Sunday, April 9, kids 10 and under, accompanied by an adult, are invited to eat at Applebee’s for free.

The limit is two free kids meals per adult entrée purchase, and each kid’s meal is complete with a choice of side dish and a soft drink or juice.

On Easter Sunday only, kids can choose one free entrée from the following options on the Kids Menu:

Cheesy Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

Mac + Cheese

Cheeseburger

Corn Dog

Chicken Taco

“Holidays are all about traditions and a majority of the time, that will include food,” said Stephanie Griffin, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations at T.L. Cannon Companies. “We welcome families to have an opportunity to slow down and be together, while enjoying a hot meal, without all of the work. We want to lend a hand in those memories by handling the cooking and cleaning.”

Participating Syracuse Applebee’s locations include Dewitt, Auburn, North Syracuse, Clay, Liverpool and Cortland.

Applebee’s restaurants across upstate New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, also will take part.