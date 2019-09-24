Applications for 2019-2020 Safe Schools Endeavor grants now available

WATERTOWN, N.Y. — The Safe Schools Endeavor, in partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation, is pleased to announce that applications for 2019-2020 funding are now available. All schools in Jefferson and Lewis counties are eligible and encouraged to seek grant funding for projects, programs and initiatives that seek to strengthen school safety and improve student and school culture.

School officials and representatives should complete applications no later than Monday, Nov. 4, and submit them to: Northern New York Community Foundation, ATTN: Safe Schools Endeavor, 131 Washington St., Watertown, N.Y., 13601. Applicants will be notified after Jan. 1, 2020, with a funding decision.

Last year, nearly $30,000 in grant funding was awarded to 15 schools across the two counties for the 2018-2019 school year. Public and private schools are welcome to apply. Grant applications may be found on the Community Foundation’s website at nnycf.org/grants.

Grants are made possible thanks to the generous gifts of many individuals and businesses in Jefferson and Lewis counties who support the Safe Schools Endeavor and its mission to help keep all children safe while they are at school.

“Many generous businesses and individuals have contributed to this initiative in the past year, and we are sincerely grateful that their continued support has enabled us to invite schools to share their best proposals and apply for funding,” said Erika Flint, Steering Committee chairwoman. “Our communities view school safety as a shared responsibility and we are excited to see such great progress in just a year.”

The Safe Schools Endeavor will consider applications submitted by students, teachers, faculty, staff, and parents. Any individual or group with an idea to improve safety within their Jefferson or Lewis County school should discuss the concept with their respective school administrator to gather their support. Proposals that are student-led or involve close collaboration with students may receive additional weight as funding is considered. A scoring rubric is also available for review at nnycf.org/grants.

Proposals can include student or parent programming, equipment, faculty and staff training, or anything else that an individual or group within the school community believes would enhance the overall safety of the school and its members. The Safe Schools Endeavor stresses awareness, empowerment, and action within school communities, and grant proposals will be evaluated based upon the degree to which they embody these desired outcomes. Contact Erika Flint at eflint@fdrhpo.org, with any application questions.

Individuals and groups may request any amount, but typical grants will fall in the range of $1,000 to $2,500. All projects or programs must occur in the 2019-2020 school year and be approved by the respective school district. Funding for programs or projects that have already occurred are not eligible as the Safe Schools Endeavor is not a source for reimbursement of expenses.

To stay informed about the Safe Schools Endeavor and its progress in our schools, like it on Facebook at Facebook.com/SafeSchoolsEndeavor and follow it in Instagram at Instagram.com/safeschoolsendeavor.

Jeff-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen Todd, who is also a member of the Community Foundation Board of Directors and serves on the Safe Schools Endeavor Committee, has called the endeavor a “game-changer” because “it’s all about empowerment.”

In 2018, 15 projects were awarded grant funding totaling $29,461. The recipients were:

Alexandria Central School, $2,200 to purchase the Raptor Security System.

$2,200 to purchase the Raptor Security System. Augustinian Academy , Carthage, $1,234.25 to fund the “Child Lures Prevention” program.

, Carthage, $1,234.25 to fund the “Child Lures Prevention” program. Carthage Middle School , $2,000 to fund “Positive Behaviors Interventions and Supports” campus assemblies.

, $2,000 to fund “Positive Behaviors Interventions and Supports” campus assemblies. Case Middle School , Watertown City School District, $2,500 to purchase lockdown items.

, Watertown City School District, $2,500 to purchase lockdown items. Copenhagen Central School , $1,945 to fund the “Mindful Educator Course.”

, $1,945 to fund the “Mindful Educator Course.” Immaculate Heart Central School , Watertown, $1,518 to fund the “Stop the Bleed Program.”

, Watertown, $1,518 to fund the “Stop the Bleed Program.” Indian River Middle School , Philadelphia, $2,467.90, to purchase safety vests, radios and trauma bags.

, Philadelphia, $2,467.90, to purchase safety vests, radios and trauma bags. Lowville Academy and Central School , $2,059.85 to purchase security monitors.

, $2,059.85 to purchase security monitors. Lyme Central School District , $1,518 to fund the “Stop the Bleed Program.”

, $1,518 to fund the “Stop the Bleed Program.” Sackets Harbor Central School District , $2,100, to purchase security cameras.

, $2,100, to purchase security cameras. Sherman Street School , Watertown City School District, $2,500 to fund an anti-bullying assembly.

, Watertown City School District, $2,500 to fund an anti-bullying assembly. South Jefferson Middle and High schools , $1,500 to fund a motivational speaker program.

, $1,500 to fund a motivational speaker program. Watertown City Schools Learning Center , $2,500 to purchase a public address system.

, $2,500 to purchase a public address system. Watertown Middle and High schools, $2,000 to fund the “Campus Impressions” program.

About the Northern New York Community Foundation

Since 1929, the Northern New York Community Foundation has invested in improving and enriching the quality of life for all in communities across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

Through strategic partnerships with businesses and organizations, charitable foundations, and generous individual donors, the Community Foundation awards grants and scholarships from an endowment and collection of funds that benefit the community. Its commitment to donors helps individuals achieve their charitable objectives now and for generations to come by preserving legacies of community philanthropy while inspiring others.

The Community Foundation is a resource for local charitable organizations, donors, professional advisors and nonprofit organizations. It also works to bring people together at its permanent home in the Northern New York Philanthropy Center to discuss challenges our communities face and find creative solutions that strengthen the region and make it a great place to live, work, and play.