Applications open for $1M grant program to improve state parks, trails, historic sites, public lands

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Parks & Trails New York (PTNY) and the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP), with support from Gov. Cuomo and the NYS Legislature, are announcing the sixth round of competitive grants through the NYS Park and Trail Partnership Grants program, funded through the NYS Environmental Protection Fund.

Grants under the program are available to organizations, typically referred to as “Friends groups,” that support parks, trails, historic sites and public lands. Applications are due March 11 and grant awards are expected to be announced in June.

The program is designed to:

Enhance the preservation, stewardship, interpretation, environmental education, maintenance and promotion of New York State parks, trails, historic sites, and public lands

Increase the sustainability, effectiveness, productivity, volunteerism and fundraising capabilities of not-for-profit organizations that promote, maintain and support NYS parks, trails, historic sites and public lands

Promote the tourism and economic development benefits of outdoor recreation through the growth and expansion of a connected statewide network of parks, trails, greenways, and public lands

“It’s inspiring to see the transformational effect of the Park and Trail Partnership Program grants and how they are enhancing the ability of Friends groups to make a greater contribution to the stewardship of New York’s great outdoor spaces which have proven to be even more important during the pandemic,” said PTNY Executive Director Robin Dropkin.

Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said, “This worthwhile program complements the Governor’s 2021 State of the State proposals to enhance and build out New York State Parks, and reflects his commitment to our parks, and to our dedicated volunteer groups that do so much to help improve our facilities and programs across the state.”

Established in 2015, the program has awarded $2.7 million to strengthen Parks, historic sites and public lands.

More information about the grant program and its timeline are available on the PTNY website.