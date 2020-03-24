Apply today: FBI needs Special Agents

The NHL is extending its recommendation for players and staff to self-isolate and stay away from team facilities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Multiple people with knowledge of the recommendation told The Associated Press on Tuesday the NHL has asked that players and staff extend their self-quarantine 10 days beyond the original March 27 timeline to April 6 — further pushing back the earliest team facilities can reopen. The people spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the the NHL hadn't formally announced the change in protocol.