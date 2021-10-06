Appointments to the limousine passenger safety task force announced on three-year anniversary of Schohaire crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul appointed four new members to the Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force, to immediately convene and agree on a timeline for completing its comprehensive study of safety measures.

The task forces will present to the Governor and State agencies that oversee limousine services in New York State, a study that will closely examine matters influencing the safety, adequacy, efficiency, and reliability of stretch limousine transportation.

“As we mark the three-year anniversary of the tragic crash, we must honor the memory of these individuals by realizing our obligation to review every single aspect of limousine transportation and help prevent such tragedies,” Governor Hochul said.

The new members join the commissioners of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and the New York State Department of Transportation and the Superintendent of State Police, already designated as part of the task force by statute.

Members include Joan McDonald, Westchester County Director of Operations, and Matthew Driscoll, Executive Director at New York State Thruway Authority.

“With all recommendations for the task force now in, I am directing the task force to convene without further delay and commit to a timeline for conducting and submitting its review of safety measures,” Gov. Hochul said. “We can better protect every passenger and others who share the road.”

Selections that were appointed by the Governor, also include David Brown, President, with CEO at Premiere Transportation, Edward Stoppelmann, and Co-owner of Red Oak Transportation upon recommendation from the Speaker of the Assembly as required by law.