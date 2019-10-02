Are October babies destined for success?

(NEWS10) – If you celebrate a birthday in October, you may be special. Research points to a number of facts about people born in October that have unique qualities that could create success in the future.

A 2014 study of stamina and strength in school children revealed babies born in October may be better athletes. Doctors at Essex University say prenatal vitamin D exposure for these babies could contribute to babies with bigger bone and muscle mass.

October babies also have a higher likelihood of being President. More US Presidents have been born in October that any other month. John Adams, Rutherford B. Hayes, Chester Arthur, Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Jimmy Carter all have birthdays this month.

A 2011 study also shows that living to 100 is a strong possibility if you celebrate a birthday in October. The University of Chicago research shows people born in October “have a significantly higher likelihood of survival to age 100 compared to individuals born in April.” You can also count on being healthy are sharp into your older years too. Researchers have also linked October birthdays with lower risk for suicide and healthier hearts.