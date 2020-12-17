Areas in Capital Region declare emergencies ahead of winter storm

News

by: Chelsea Siegal

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – Towns, cities and counties across the Capital Region are declaring emergencies due to the storm hitting the area on Thursday, Dec. 17. Here is a running list of declared emergencies:

This list will be updated as more information is known.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story