Arenas and venues allowed to open beginning Tuesday

(WSYR-TV) — After nearly a year of empty stands and seats, not being able to see bands or root for home teams, the in-person experience can start again in New York State on Tuesday.

While it won’t be exactly the same, arenas and stadiums can open their doors to fans, but with very strict guidelines in place.

Each venue needs to submit a reopening plan and have it approved by the state health department and only 10% of the capacity is allowed for arenas that hold 10,000 people or more.

For fans, they need to have a negative PCR COVID test within 72 hours of the event and mandatory seating is required. And, of course, face coverings and social distancing will be adhered to.

Syracuse University already released a statement about its reopening plan for the dome saying it will first allow a small group of students and eventually open games up for more fans from the broader community.