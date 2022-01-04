ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Ithaca Police, Specialized Response Team, and Crisis Negotiation Team were all dispatched to an incident at Tompkins County Mental Health where a person armed with a weapon barricaded themselves in a bathroom.

Officers received reports of a “person acting out of control” around 10:06 a.m., according to the Ithaca Police Department. When they arrived on the scene police determined that that the person in a mental health crisis had barricaded themselves in the ground floor lobby area bathroom and was making threats.

This person, later identified by police as 50-year-old Patrick Shawn Dort, was armed with an edged weapon. The Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team and the Ithaca-Tompkins Crisis Negotiation Team were both activated after initial attempts by Ithaca Police Officers for Dort to exit the bathroom were unsuccessful.

After almost two hours of attempts by crisis negotiators to get Dort to exit the bathroom were unsuccessful, less lethal options were deployed.

Dort did emerge from the bathroom just before noon and became physical with police officers and deputies who were trying to take this person into custody.

Dort was eventually taken into custody and transported by Bangs Ambulance to an area hospital for a mental health examination.

Dort was charged with Menacing a Police Officer and Criminal Possession of a Weapon In The 3rd Degree, both Class D felonies.

Dort was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail and is scheduled for a Felony Preliminary Hearing in Ithaca City Court later this week.