SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man is facing several charges after police said they found a suspected meth lab in a Netherlands Village apartment. Laboratory equipment and chemicals were found when officers went to serve an eviction notice.

The incident took place in September 2022. After a months-long investigation, Matthew McKenna, 31, of Schenectady, was arrested.

McKenna has been charged with the following:

  • Three Counts of Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Criminal Possession of Precursors of Methamphetamine
  • Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine
  • Criminal Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Material
  • Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia
  • Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance

Additional charges are pending.