SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man is facing several charges after police said they found a suspected meth lab in a Netherlands Village apartment. Laboratory equipment and chemicals were found when officers went to serve an eviction notice.

The incident took place in September 2022. After a months-long investigation, Matthew McKenna, 31, of Schenectady, was arrested.

McKenna has been charged with the following:

Three Counts of Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Criminal Possession of Precursors of Methamphetamine

Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine

Criminal Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Material

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance

Additional charges are pending.