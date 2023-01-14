TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County deputy sheriff who charged a woman with DWI on New Year’s Day claimed her brother, a Syracuse Police officer, “interrupted” field sobriety tests before her arrest.

The arresting deputy’s version of events is part of court paperwork obtained by NewsChannel 9 Friday.

The paperwork and confirmation from the Onondaga County Sheriff back up what sources told NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano when she first reported the incident on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says the woman is 33-year-old, Tatiana Sustache.

Syracuse Police have confirmed the officer, now on administrative leave, is Milton Sustache.

In his sworn deposition, the arresting deputy wrote that “Sustache’s brother interrupted testing in an attempt to have the testing stopped. When he was advised that testing would continue, he advised Sustache to refusing (sic) any and all further testing.”

Despite the suspected interference, the deputy arrested the woman.

“It would seem that way,” Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley said when asked if the intent of the driver was to be protected by her brother’s power as an officer.

The investigation includes what happened after, when an ambulance responded to the scene.

The deputy claimed: “Her brother advised her to complain of injury, which she initially denied, and to be transported to the hospital for treatment.”

The emergency services worker from the AMR ambulance is also under investigation.

“While awaiting treatment at Crouse, EMS personnel advised that they had pushed two full liters of IV fluids in order to attempt to bring Sustache’s BAC down,” the deputy reported.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley said, “The EMT, we’re told, gave the driver… two IVs, which I guess isn’t normal.”

“It’s such an odd circumstance,” said Sheriff Shelley. “Is it obstruction of governmental administration? I don’t know… so it’s being looked at. We’re taking our time to look at it because it’s such an odd circumstance.”

The investigation includes a review of footage from the arresting deputy’s uniform camera.

The Onondaga County District Attorney declined an on-camera interview as his office investigates.