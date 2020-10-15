As important as a bulletproof vest: Police officers weigh in on face masks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Heading out to the field, Sergeant Keith Woodard is masked up.

“It’s the respectful and responsible thing to do for everybody,” Sgt. Woodard said.

His captain, Michael DeSain of the Brighton Police Department, takes face mask-wearing seriously.

“We encourage them to wear masks much like we encourage them to wear bulletproof vests,” Captain DeSain said.

Police officers get temperature checks every day in Brighton while other virus-avoiding practices remain in place.

“We are striving every day to make sure our officers are in compliance and that their hands are sanitized and their cars are sanitized and that they keep safe social distancing from each other and from the public.”

Regardless if COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, Sgt. Woodard says he’ll wear a mask every day, until he’s told he doesn’t have to anymore. He hopes other Rochester area departments are taking the same approach.

“I think that COVID is still a risk and the threat and it’s still out there so it’s important to protect ourselves and the public.”

