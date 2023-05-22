BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — May is National Water Safety Month, and with many pools opening this week, pool safety is top of mind.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fatal drowning is the leading cause of death for children under the age of four.

“She hasn’t had that click moment where she fully understands how to swim. So, we’re working on it,” said Clarence mom Lauren Mirabella. Mirabella’s daughter, Corina, is four years old.

The family has already gone over the pool rules already. They include wearing a flotation device when near the pool at all times and no running near the water. But, they’ve also taken another step in their safety plan by installing a Life Saver pool fence.

The Life Saver pool fence is a fence within a fence. It separates house access from a pool, meaning a young, less experienced swimmer can’t get inside without a parent or homeowner’s knowledge. It’s also self-closing and self-latching for added security.

“As responsible as a parent can be, it only takes a second for a child to decide to go swimming. So, it’s an extra layer of protection,” explained Life Saver Pool Fence and Covers Western New York owner, Jason Dellaero.

Dellaero said a personal tragic experience at a neighbor’s house influenced his decision to open the business here.

“They had a drowning a couple doors down,” he said. “So, we know the severity of having a pool.”

Dallaero said he’s seen a recent increase in inquiries. It comes after Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett’s two-year-old daughter drowned after falling into a pool earlier this month.

Families like the Mirabellas know accidents can happen. That’s why they’re taking every precaution possible around the pool.

“I feel better knowing that it’s there. It gives me less stress. We like to entertain. So having this barrier does ease your mind a bit,” Lauren said. “Everything is ready to have a safe summer.”