AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The City of Auburn water filtration plant has used a powder-activated carbon system for years. It was first introduced in 2017 when a year earlier harmful algae blooms were detected in Owasco Lake, the source of drinking water for about 45,000 Cayuga County residents.

The carbon added to the raw water helps absorb the microcystins from the algae blooms and then the water travels through a settling tank and a rapid sand filter before it can end up in a faucet. It’s an intricate system that’s been working for years, but local leaders are growing weary about its longevity as the level of toxins in the raw water has drastically increased.

The higher levels are something John West, Chief Operator of the City of Auburn’s water filtration plant has been tracking regularly. So far, they’ve been able to adjust the amount of carbon and other chemicals to keep up with the demand, but he says he’s concerned.

“It’s done a great job so far it’s done what it’s supposed to do so I have confidence it can, but you don’t know for sure,” John West, Chief Operator, City of Auburn water filtration plant

That’s why the plant is commissioning a study this spring to see how high the toxins can get in the raw water before they need to change their method. West is hoping the results of the study will help to guide their decision-making moving forward to ensure the drinking water remains uncontaminated.

For now West’s message to Cayuga County neighbors: “We’re doing everything that we can to keep the drinking water safe, if it’s not they will know very quickly,” West said.

A job that West and his entire team take very seriously.