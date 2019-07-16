Assembly members sponsor new limo safety bills

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Renewed focus in Albany on limousine safety after legislators failed to pass most of the new rules they considered this year.

It all comes after a limousine crash in Schoharie County in October that killed 20 people.

The only new rule that was signed into law was one that increases insurance limits.

Now, an assemblymember from the Albany area is sponsoring three more safety bills. The plan would force all limos to have seat belts and emergency window exits, if they carry nine or more passengers, as well as giving the DOT the power to seize vehicles if the horn isn’t working.

“It’s important the DOT has that authority to be able to take those vehicles off the road and make sure they stay off the road,” said Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara.

Family members of those killed in the Schoharie crash say they will continue to push for better limo regulations.