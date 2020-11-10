Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Olympics officials test out safety measures, one of the companies working to produce a COVID-19 vaccine has announced that early data is showing promising results.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said Monday that its vaccine may be 90% effective at preventing the virus. However, this data is early, involved 94 cases out of nearly 44,000 involved in the study, and the company cautioned that protection rate could change.