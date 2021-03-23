Assembly speaker diagnosed with COVID between vaccine doses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rep. Carl E. Heastie received a positive COVID test Tuesday morning, according to a press release. The Democratic Speaker of the New York State Assembly, Heastie said he we approaching the date of his second vaccine dose.
After feeling under the weather, I was tested for COVID-19 and received a positive result this morning. I am currently experiencing only extremely mild symptoms. I am in frequent contact with my physician and look forward to a full recovery.
I received the first of two COVID vaccine doses on Saturday, March 6th. With the upcoming New York State budget deadline, I plan on remaining in the Capital Region and working from my Albany residence.
This is a reminder to everyone that we must continue to be vigilant –wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing and get tested if you are feeling any symptoms.Carl E. Heastie
Assembly Speaker
Although there are still many unknown variables when it comes to COVID, some experts have said that mutant strains are more likely to develop between first and second doses.
Heastie represents the Bronx.