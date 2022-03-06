ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’ve filled up your tank recently, you have no doubt seen the price of gas. Prices range from $3.99/gallon to as high as $4.39/gallon in some areas across the Capital Region.

To help relieve some of the burdens at the pump, New York State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara is proposing a one-year halt on the sales tax on gas saying, “that amounts to about $.50 a gallon which could make a big difference. You know, people fill up once or twice a week and that’s the money back in people’s pockets. That could happen as immediate relief if we do it right now.”

Santabarbara says with the state receiving millions of dollars in federal aid, that money could be used to cover the shortfall of revenue the state would have received by taxing gas.

“The difference between this year’s budget and a lot of other budgets is that there is a lot of federal dollars that are flowing into it that are normally not there,” Santabarbara explains, “so there is funding that can be put towards if this tax is removed towards other sources. And that’s what those other sources are for.”

Right now, many are asking: why are gas prices so high? According to GasBuddy, it boils down to more demand and less supply, as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in New York State is about $4.13/gallon. That’s $.21 more than the national average of about $3.92. Both Vermont and Massachusetts sit at about $3.95/gallon