Assemblyman Kolb stepping down as Minority Leader

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Assemblyman Brian Kolb issued a statement on Friday, saying he was stepping down as the Minority Leader of the New York State Assembly. He is stepping down from his leadership position, but not as a member of the Assembly.

On New Year’s Eve, Kolb was accused of driving drunk. This comes after he released a statement in early December urging people to drive sober.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy found Kolb inside his state-issued car in a ditch near his home around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Kolb was taken into custody and charged with unsafe turn and driving while intoxicated.

In a statement on Friday, Kolb said: