Assemblyman Ron Kim calls for resignation of Cuomo’s top aide

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, to resign.

This follows a New York Times report that says she helped the Governor write his book during the height of the pandemic.

The report says Cuomo sought $4 million for the book deal, and that DeRosa attended meetings with publishers and helped Cuomo edit early versions of the book.

Republican state lawmakers are calling for an ethics panel to review the claims. Kim also argues this was a misuse of state resources, violating the public officer’s law, when DeRosa should have been focused solely on the pandemic response.

“You are the top aide to the governor,” Kim said. “When you are telling people that you are spending every minute of your time, and you’re going to bed crying and making phone calls to people who lost loved ones, that was clearly not the case if she had all this time to sit there and edit and write a book.”

Kim is the same Assembly member who accused Cuomo of threatening to “destroy” him.

When it came to the book writing, a senior advisor to Cuomo told the Times that DeRosa was volunteering her time.

Kim says he learned from capitol sources that DeRosa has already tried leaving office amid various scandals.

A senior aide to the Governor says “Ron Kim doesn’t know what he is talking about, and this is not the first time he’s lied about Melissa.”