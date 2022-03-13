SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara has sponsored a proposal to recognize March 13, as K-9 Veterans Day, as an observance to honor the courage and sacrifice of military dogs in New York State. K-9 Veterans Day would ceremoniously coincide with the anniversary of the founding of the official K-9 Corps in 1942, by Joseph White, a retired military working dog handler.

Officials said K-9s have worked and served in a wide range of roles in numerous federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and branches of the military. Assemblyman Santabarbara’s sponsored proposal also recognizes ongoing efforts to make K-9 Veterans Day a nationwide observation.

“Since our nation’s founding, dogs have been an integral part of our military efforts and it’s important to honor these canine heroes who have served with honor and valor,” said Santabarbara. “This resolution recognizes the contributions of military working dogs, who perform their duties exceptionally in dangerous and high-stakes environments. I invite my colleagues to join me in honoring this important day.”