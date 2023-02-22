ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local assemblywoman is taking aim at Governor Kathy Hochul’s all-electrification plan by launching a petition to reverse the proposal.

As part of her state budget proposal, Governor Hochul said she wants to eliminate the future use of fossil fuels in New York State.

That includes a possible ban on gas hookups in new homes.

In just a few days, the petition started by Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes has gathered nearly 1,000 signatures. Assemblywoman Byrnes says the proposal isn’t practical for New Yorkers, and feels residents should have the right to their own choice on natural gas uses.

By the end of 2025, Hochul says she hopes to eliminate the installation of gas-based furnaces in new single-family homes.

After 2030, those plans, if approved through the state budget, would extend to existing single-family homes.

Byrnes represents Livingston County and says she is against the switch.

“I’m not against the conversion to electric. My problem is the aggressiveness which this legislation is taking us to a point where it’s going to overwhelm the grid. The amount of electric that’s going to be required is going to literally be not sustainable,” said Byrnes.

Her petition has gained traction since its launch in recent days. Byrnes has shared concerns of affordability for New Yorkers, noting existing strains on the system.

“My hope is the governor realizes that 60 percent of our homes in this area, which are older homes, are heated with natural gas,” said Byrnes, “Many of us are trying to do our part, but it can’t be done overnight by shifting everything to electric. It just won’t work.”

Byrnes adds she supports the continued path toward green energy statewide but says there will be a significant financial burden from these plans, if approved.

“In order to be able to achieve the goals the governor wants, it’s going to cost on average $60,000 to $70,000 per home and even after any potential incentives are given to homeowners, it’s expected minimum of $20,000 out of pocket for every homeowner in order to electrify,” said Byrnes.

According to the governor’s office, this would not apply to gas stoves.

The state budget is due by April 1. Again, if the proposal is passed, these changes wouldn’t take effect until 2025.